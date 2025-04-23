AI is Influencing Operational Planning: Need to Improve Digital Readiness

[By: Tideworks Technology® Inc.]

As AI and automation continue to dominate industry and IT conversations, new survey findings from Tideworks Technology® Inc. (Tideworks), a full-service provider of intermodal and marine terminal operating system (TOS) solutions, and Port Technology International (PTI) reveal a significant disconnect between the industry's appetite for innovation and the foundational technology currently in place at many terminals.

To assess the current state of technology adoption, Tideworks and PTI, using User Evidence, surveyed intermodal operators across North America, Europe, Asia and Latin America. Respondents represented a wide range of terminal sizes and operating models. 107 Respondents represented a broad range of intermodal rail terminals, including newly constructed terminals, single-site operations and networks of intermodal terminals.

The findings reveal a gap between strategic priorities and actual adoption, reflecting persistent operational, infrastructure and integration challenges. According to the data, while 73% of terminals with a network of 11 or more view AI, automation and digital transformation as critical to future competitiveness, only 36% are currently using AI to collect and analyze operational data.

The survey revealed operational pain points that are directly obstructing the systems, processes and mindset shifts required for digital transformation. Capacity and yard utilization were ranked as the number one operational challenge across 63% of intermodal terminal respondents with real-time visibility, data accuracy and limited analytics expertise also cited as major barriers to progress. Notably, 60% of intermodal terminal respondents cited integration challenges with external partners and customers as their top data management pain point, underscoring the critical role of seamless connectivity in managing and leveraging data effectively. Together, these issues point to a demand for foundational systems that address today’s operational pressures and better support real-time visibility, smooth integration and smarter capacity management across terminal networks.

“The appetite for AI and automation is growing, but readiness is the real hurdle,” said Chad Van Derrick, vice president of software product management at Tideworks. “To unlock the value of these technologies, terminals need to invest in the basics: a modern data platform, clear governance and optimization tools that turn information into action. That’s what creates smarter, more resilient operations.”

The survey uncovered insights that highlight progress, challenges and opportunities in technology adoption. Other findings from the PTI/Tideworks Emerging Tech Survey include:

84% of intermodal terminals with a network of 10 or less say digitalization is their top technology goal, yet 54% still rely on spreadsheets and manual entry to collect and analyze operational data.

14% of intermodal terminal respondents are using AI to collect and analyze data, though 42% of intermodal terminals cited ongoing challenges with data accuracy and 40% cited limited staff expertise in data analytics.

44% of respondents cite sustainability/green tech as a top priority technology initiative.

65% of intermodal terminals respondents report using TOS and 73% report using data dashboards and reporting, but 44% lack real-time visibility in managing data.

Adoption of software is growing with 64% of terminals using automated gate systems, 51% using optical character recognition (OCR)/ optical feature recognition (OFR) and 53% using vehicle booking systems.

View full survey insights here: Tideworks Emerging Tech Trends in Intermodal Operations.