AEGIR-Marine Seal Assembly Receives ClassNK Type Approval

By MarEx 2019-04-30 20:04:46

AEGIR-Marine (expert in the field of stern tube seals and services for maritime propulsion systems) was assigned with an NK Class Type Approval. The newly certified seal assembly will be available for customers worldwide as of today. They are an addition to our Type Approval from several other major classification societies.

For the NK Class Approval AEGIR-Marine performed a 2,000 hours endurance test in its state-of-the-art and certified R&D Test Center. A 1,000 hours of test runs were at extreme RPM and another 1,000 hours were at low to average RPM. Also, the conditions a seal has to withstand were simulated as realistically as possible. The endurance tests started in December 2018 and were completed in March 2019.

The NK Class Approval of AEGIR-Marine’s seal assembly is to certify that the product has been approved in accordance with the relevant requirements of Guidance for the Approval & Type Approval of Materials and Equipment for Marine Use and the Rules for Approval of Manufacturers. The certification procedure focused on safety tests of critical parts like main engine, thruster, drive shaft and stern tube seal. Through its class approval procedures, the Nippon Kaiji Kyokai (NK) certification society ensures the safety of life and property at sea and the prevention of pollution of the marine environment. An NK representative supervised the procedure of the tests performed by AEGIR-Marine in Wijk bij Duurstede, the Netherlands.

“This awarded NK Class Type Approval emphasizes the focus of AEGIR-Marine on quality and service for its customers”, said Roy van den Nieuwendijk, R&D Manager at AEGIR-Marine. “Especially, for our customers and prospects in Japan and Asia, AEGIR-Marine products with an NK Class Type Approval represent an important milestone. NK type approval, in addition to approval certificates of many other major classification societies, will open up a new market. All our existing customers and prospects are able to profit from the certified PRIME seal. Currently, our lead engineer Johan van de Loenhorst is working hard to bring the last remaining classification societies within our sales scope. The approval also means that customers with vessels classed by NK, can make use of the extended stock of ready to fit seal assembly AEGIR has available for immediate dispatch.”

