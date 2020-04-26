AEGIR-Marine Appoints Jaap de Lange as Managing Director

By The Maritime Executive 04-23-2020 10:00:25

The Board of AEGIR-Marine has appointed Jaap de Lange as Managing Director. Jaap will guide the AEGIR-Marine Group through today’s challenging times and will further empower AEGIR’s position as worldwide leader in Stern Seal & Propulsion Services.

Jaap de Lange has a solid marine background. He started his career in the Royal Dutch Navy, and was in consulting for 23 years in a variety of roles. Since 2009 he worked for Damen Shipyards in several senior leadership positions around the globe.

Ruud Muis, owner of AEGIR-Marine said: ‘We are convinced that Jaap de Lange is the right man for the job in the present phase of our companies. His experience working within different cultures around the globe, is another added value within our international company, with colleagues of 15 different nationalities and our 6 global offices.’

Jaap de Lange: ‘I’m looking forward to start working for AEGIR, a very successful service minded company with a clear offering. All customers, AEGIR employees and other stakeholders can count on my commitment and contribution.’

Jaap de Lange will start on June 15th and succeeds Peter Zoeteman, who has served as a Managing Director ad interim since September 2019.



