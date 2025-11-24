Abu Dhabi International Boat Show 2025 Opens New Horizons For Entrepreneurs

[By: Abu Dhabi International Boat Show]

As part of its ongoing commitment to supporting Emirati entrepreneurs and elevating the presence of national companies at leading global events, the Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development (KFED) participated in the Abu Dhabi International Boat Show (ADIBS) 2025. The exhibition, held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, took place at ADNEC Marina Hall from November 20-23.

KFED’s presence at the exhibition shone a spotlight on seven innovative Emirati ventures, showing its dedication to supporting entrepreneurs and helping SMEs grow. By building strategic partnerships and opening doors to new markets, KFED is dedicated to empowering local ventures and expanding their opportunities.

Her Excellency Mouza Obaid Al Nari, CEO of the Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development, said: “Our participation in the Abu Dhabi International Boat Show underscores the Fund’s pivotal role in empowering Emirati enterprises to achieve sustainable growth. The exhibition is the ideal platform to display innovations to a wide audience from within the UAE and abroad. It means we can enhance the competitiveness of national projects and support Abu Dhabi’s economic diversification priorities.”

The companies taking part include Bil Jiwar Commercial Brokers, founded by three Emirati female engineers as the first digital platform for yacht bookings and marine events. Other vengtures are the Started project for women’s sportswear, the Time project for supplying formal and professional attire and Blue Waves Café, known for its speciality coffee and hospitality services at festivals.

During the exhibition, Nirvana Yachts and Boats announced the official launch of the Frauscher x Porsche 850 Fantom Air, the first luxury electric sports boat and a milestone achievement that brings together luxury, technology and sustainability. The company also unveiled its exclusive membership programme, giving members access to a luxury fleet of more than 42 yachts and boats.

In a move to empower Emirati women, Nirvana signed a cooperation agreement with athlete Alia Abdulsalam, the first Emirati woman to compete in international Formula 4 powerboat racing. The agreement aims to develop training programmes and launch unique events to support national talent.

The company further announced an agreement with Abu Dhabi Ports Group for berth rental at Saadiyat Marina. This move is designed to enhance marina services, support marine tourism in Abu Dhabi, and position the island as a leading destination for maritime activities.

ADIBS stands as a global platform for showcasing the latest innovations in boats and marine technology to promote collaboration among international companies, further cementing Abu Dhabi’s position on the global maritime map.