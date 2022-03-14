ABS Withdraws Class Services to Russian Vessels, Assets and Companies

[By: ABS]

After careful consideration of the situation in the Ukraine and the Black Sea as well as the applicable sanctions, ABS has taken the decision to withdraw all Class services involving Russian vessels, assets and companies.

The decision follows the tragic events developing in Ukraine and a thorough evaluation of the evolving regulatory and sanctions environment and its applicability to ABS operations. As a U.S. company, ABS strictly follows both the letter and the spirit of U.S. sanctions’ law.

ABS is in the process of communicating with all affected clients and stakeholders to ensure a safe and orderly transition out of ABS Class.

ABS is in contact with all employees in the region and working to ensure their safety.

