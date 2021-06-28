ABS to Host 'Tanker Talks: Sustainability Trends' Webinar
[By: American Bureau of Shipping]
As the results of MEPC 76 are making waves within the maritime community, the tanker market is looking for answers on next steps. In our second webinar of the Tanker Talks series, we will discuss sustainability options for tankers, current and future trends in the tanker industry and highlight the key takeaways for tanker owners following the outcomes of MEPC 76.
Join Darren Leskoski, ABS Vice President of Business Development for the Northern Pacific Region, Georgios Plevrakis, ABS Director of Global Sustainability, and Filippos Nikolatsopoulos, ABS Business Development Manager for Greece, as they discuss the following sustainability trends as they apply to tankers:
- Design and Construction
- Speed and Draught
- Energy Efficiency Technologies
Title: ABS Tanker Talks: Sustainability Trends
Date: Thursday, July 08, 2021
Time: 09:00 AM British Summer Time
Duration: 45 minutes
Speakers:
DARREN LESKOSKI
ABS Vice President, Business Development
Darren Leskoski currently serves as ABS Vice President of Business Development for the Northern Pacific Region, primarily responsible for account management and business solutions development in the region.
GEORGIOS PLEVRAKIS
ABS Director, Global Sustainability
Georgios Plevrakis serves as ABS Director for Global Sustainability, based in Athens, Greece. In his current position, Plevrakis is responsible for helping owners and operators develop fuel and operational strategies to meet sustainability goals.
FILIPPOS NIKOLATSOPOULOS
ABS Manager, Business Development for Greece
Filippos currently serves as a business development manager of the Greece region for ABS, working with clients to offer delivery solutions that meet their class, compliance and operational needs.
The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.