ABS to Host 'Tanker Talks: Sustainability Trends' Webinar

DARREN LESKOSKI ABS Vice President, Business Development, GEORGIOS PLEVRAKIS ABS Director, Global Sustainability, FILIPPOS NIKOLATSOPOULOS ABS Manager, Business Development for Greece

As the results of MEPC 76 are making waves within the maritime community, the tanker market is looking for answers on next steps. In our second webinar of the Tanker Talks series, we will discuss sustainability options for tankers, current and future trends in the tanker industry and highlight the key takeaways for tanker owners following the outcomes of MEPC 76.

Join Darren Leskoski, ABS Vice President of Business Development for the Northern Pacific Region, Georgios Plevrakis, ABS Director of Global Sustainability, and Filippos Nikolatsopoulos, ABS Business Development Manager for Greece, as they discuss the following sustainability trends as they apply to tankers:

Design and Construction

Speed and Draught

Energy Efficiency Technologies

Title: ABS Tanker Talks: Sustainability Trends

Date: Thursday, July 08, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM British Summer Time

Duration: 45 minutes

Speakers:

DARREN LESKOSKI

ABS Vice President, Business Development

Darren Leskoski currently serves as ABS Vice President of Business Development for the Northern Pacific Region, primarily responsible for account management and business solutions development in the region.



GEORGIOS PLEVRAKIS

ABS Director, Global Sustainability

Georgios Plevrakis serves as ABS Director for Global Sustainability, based in Athens, Greece. In his current position, Plevrakis is responsible for helping owners and operators develop fuel and operational strategies to meet sustainability goals.



FILIPPOS NIKOLATSOPOULOS

ABS Manager, Business Development for Greece

Filippos currently serves as a business development manager of the Greece region for ABS, working with clients to offer delivery solutions that meet their class, compliance and operational needs.

