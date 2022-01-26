ABS to Host Non-Linear Finite Element Analysis Webinar

[By: ABS]

WEBINAR OVERVIEW

As the complexity of new and innovative structures is imagined, the need for more advanced simulation tools is rising. Advanced Finite Element (FE) Modeling has become a prevalent tool in both the design and assessment of new products and structures. Linear analysis is now the norm with design structure calculated and assessed against the elastic limiting feature.

However, a new normal is now emerging for onshore and offshore structures: Non-linear FE assessments.

In some cases, particularly with existing items of plant and equipment or structures, the elastic limiting feature cannot be readily changed or retrofitted without significant cost. Therefore, non-linear FE assessment is required to better understand and demonstrate that some plastic behavior (slip, separation or deformation) is acceptable.

WHAT WE COVER

Linear vs. Non-Linear Analysis

Non-linearities: What they are and when it is appropriate to use them

Simple, real-world applications

PRESENTER

Andrew Buckley, Principal Engineer, ABS Group

With over 20 years of experience working for engineering consultancies, Andrew specializes in Finite Element Analysis (FEA) and simulation. His project experience includes analyzing several non-linear problems and projects under various loading conditions. While Andrew primarily uses ABAQUS for his analysis, he also has experience with ANSYS, LS-DYNA and other packages.

