ABS Releases Sustainability Whitepaper on LNG as a Marine Fuel

By The Maritime Executive 06-23-2020 09:35:39

The IMO’s 2030 and 2050 targets have challenged the maritime industry to find innovative solutions to lower its collective carbon footprint including the utilization of low and zero carbon fuels.



As the industry’s more mature fuel option, liquefied natural gas (LNG) combined with new technologies and operational measures can be utilized to meet the 2030 emissions-reduction goals.



When utilizing LNG as a marine fuel, there are many items to take into consideration, including:

Vessel Designs

Operational Aspects

Technology Advancements

The ABS Sustainability Whitepaper: LNG as Marine Fuel provides a practical approach to these items, supporting owners and operators in decision making for future ship designs, propulsion systems and fueling strategies.

