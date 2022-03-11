ABS QE Appoints Risk and Compliance Expert as CMMC Program Manager

[By: ABS]

ABS Quality Evaluations, Inc. (ABS QE) today announced the appointment of William T. "Tom" Bristow as Program Manager for Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) and International Organization for Standardization (ISO) within the organization. In this role, Bristow brings extensive knowledge and expertise that will assist organizations in implementing self-assessments and audits associated with Level 1 and a subset of Level 2 programs required to comply with CMMC 2.0. As a precursor, Bristow will facilitate ABS QE's accreditation process as a CMMC Certified Third Party Assessor Organization (C3PAO).

"Tom brings a wealth of security knowledge to our team at a pivotal time. As the nation faces ongoing cybersecurity threats to sensitive government data, CMMC compliance is crucial for U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) contractors," said Dominic Townsend, President of ABS QE, the Business Assurance and Management Systems Certification subsidiary of ABS Group of Companies, Inc. (ABS Group). "We look forward to reaching the next phase of the C3PAO accreditation process and continuing to guide organizations through the developing CMMC process."

In 2021, ABS QE announced that it was designated by the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification Accreditation Body (CMMC-AB) as a C3PAO candidate. The C3PAO candidate classification signifies the completion of the first phase in a process that authorizes ABS QE to evaluate the cybersecurity maturity levels, practices and processes of Defense Industrial Base (DIB) contractors within the DoD supply chain. This includes a base of over 220,000 suppliers that are subject to being assessed through CMMC.

With nearly 40 years of information security risk and compliance experience as well as extensive knowledge of cybersecurity, Bristow will be responsible for developing and managing applicable activities for the CMMC and ISO Cybersecurity Certification programs within ABS QE. These activities include account management, auditor development, commercial activities, technical training, accreditation oversight, and business planning.



