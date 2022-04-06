ABS Publishes Practical Guidance on Hybrid Electric Power at Sea

ABS has added to its industry-leading series of maritime technical guidance with the publication of Practical Considerations for Hybrid Electric Power Systems Onboard Vessels.

The publication explores the different forms of Hybrid Electric Power Systems (HEPS) and offers practical insight into their application on board. It explores renewable energy sources, energy storage systems, battery management approaches, the potential for modeling and simulation, and the impact to port infrastructure as well as the regulatory landscape.

“Hybrid electric systems are a viable option to support the industry in meeting IMO GHG reduction targets. We see a wide variety of applications at sea and these diverse operational profiles have created multiple power and propulsion architectures. This insight from ABS is designed to support the industry in capitalizing on the potential of HEPS technologies with a focus on safety and sustainability,” said Patrick Ryan, ABS Senior Vice President, Engineering and Technology.

Practical Considerations for Hybrid Electric Power Systems Onboard Vessels can be downloaded here. A copy of the ABS Guide for Hybrid Electric Power Systems for Marine and Offshore Applications, which sets out the Class requirements for such systems, is available here.

