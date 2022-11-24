ABS Publishes Detailed Requirements for Composite Repairs

Industry-Leading Requirements to Promote Safety and Minimize Operational Downtime

(HOUSTON) The ABS Requirements for Bonded and Composite Repairs of Steel Structures and Piping is the latest in a portfolio of technical requirements from the premier classification organization to support the marine and offshore industries.

Particularly with offshore structures that remain at their operation sites for long periods of time, corrosive damage is frequently discovered yet difficult to repair using traditional methods that involve hot work welding and drydocking. Instead, adhesively bonded repairs can be used which can reduce operational downtime, minimize disruption onboard and reduce safety risks.

The new ABS document adds clear details for two different repair systems for marine and offshore steel structures:

fiber reinforced plastic (FRP) laminate as reinforcement

elastomer and steel plate as reinforcement

In addition to the new requirements for steel structures, this document also includes updates to ABS’ requirements for composite pipe repairs.

“We are proud to support the industry and our clients with requirements that not only keep assets operational but can also greatly improve the safety profile of the units. Our new publication provides an alternative to traditional repairs where hot work or other factors may have a negative impact on the safety of an offshore unit or vessel,” said Gareth Burton, ABS Vice President, Technology.

