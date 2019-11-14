ABS-Processed Ocean Data to Guide Arista’s Operations

By The Maritime Executive 2019-11-14 14:56:36

Arista Shipping is beginning the path to smart shipping operations with an ocean data agreement with ABS.

Arista’s fleet and managed vessels will use processed data from the ABS Metocean Hindcast Data application to guide operational decision making.

Advanced ABS data processing is applied to over a decade of Metocean Hindcast model data from the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to determine the wind speed, wind direction, wave height, wave period, and wave direction corresponding to a specified vessel’s route. This can be compared with a vessel’s operational tolerances to guide safer voyages.

“This is a powerful example of the potential of digital technologies to drive safety performance and operational efficiencies. The ABS Metocean Hindcast Data Application is cloud-based and available anytime, anywhere in the world. It is the first step for Arista along the road to smart shipping operations and we are proud to partner with them on this journey,” said Kashif Mahmood, ABS Senior Vice President of Digital Solutions.

Antonis Trakakis, Arista Shipping Technical Manager, said: “Digital solutions can truly enhance the efficiency of operations. Historic data of wind and sea condition is an indispensable input for an accurate follow up of fleet performance. ABS has been selected for the provision of this service on the grounds that it can offer a broader cooperation and support for the evaluation and the safe handling of the data from on board the ships, and ultimately to become a partner towards a smart ship in the near future.”

