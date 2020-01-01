ABS Offers Guidance for IMO 2020 Sulphur Cap Compliance

By The Maritime Executive 12-31-2019 11:00:21

With the IMO Global Sulphur Cap enforcement date fast approaching, owners and operators will need to have a better understanding of the operational challenges that they may face with their chosen compliance option. Whether you’ve decided to install scrubbers or opted for compliant fuel, ABS is here to help.

ABS offers the following guidance for owners and operators:

Practical Considerations for the Installations of Exhaust Gas Cleaning Systems Report



Practical Considerations for the Transition to 2020 Compliant Fuel



Marine Fuel Oil Advisory



As the maritime industry sets sail on this new journey, ABS will be here to provide you with the latest information. Stay in the know by subscribing to our environmental compliance updates or visiting our IMO Global Sulphur Cap page.

