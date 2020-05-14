ABS Nautical Systems & Q88 LLC Partner to Drive Compliance Efficiency

By The Maritime Executive 05-14-2020 04:18:51

(Houston) – ABS Nautical Systems (ABS NS), a leading provider of fleet management software and Q88 LLC, a global provider of SaaS technology to the maritime industry, are joining forces to automate compliance management for ship owners and operators. The systems are now fully integrated to streamline the management of critical compliance information from ship to shore so that data quality and reliability are improved, and compliance objectives are consistently met.

The power of the ABS NS compliance management solution combined with the efficiency of the Q88 tanker information management platform supports a more efficient and transparent vetting compliance process for safer and more reliable operations for tankers and carriers complying with guidelines from the Oil Companies International Marine Forum (OCIMF).

Entering the certification and renewals required for compliance is a time-consuming, manual and unclear process, making it a challenge for crew and staff to get the right information into the hands of the right people at the right time. Integrating Q88 with the ABS NS compliance management solution streamlines the flow of critical data (certificates, vessel particulars, qualification documents, etc.) with a self-service, automated process that improves data quality, promotes information transparency and reduces the manual burden on crew members.

"We're excited to partner with Q88 to help our mutual customers streamline the OCIMF vetting compliance process," says Stephen Schwarz, President of ABS Nautical Systems. "By leveraging the digital technologies of both of our companies, customers will realize the benefits of improved data quality and efficient data transfer, improving the speed and reliability of critical compliance data. We are focused on solutions that improve efficiencies for our clients. This represents another key step on the journey toward digitally transforming maritime operations."

"This integration facilitates an easy flow of information and documents between the vessels, the office and other voyage stakeholders," said Fritz Heidenreich, Founder and President of Q88 LLC. "We are very excited to help our combined clients streamline their vetting and compliance processes."

