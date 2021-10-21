ABS My Digital Fleet Provides Solutions for Sustainable Operations

[By: ABS]

ABS is committed to accelerating new and innovative solutions that support safer and greener ways of operating, given the industry’s digitalization and decarbonization needs. While the long term solution requires alternative fuels and energy saving technologies, the near term focus is on understanding your fleet’s risk profile and improvement options to gain operational efficiencies.

ABS My Digital Fleet is the only customizable risk management platform for shipowners, operators, and charterers that seamlessly integrates data to provide real-time insights for driving sustainable operations and reducing operational risks. Users receive smarter and faster answers to critical questions like:

What is my vessel’s carbon intensity indicator (CII) rating and how can I improve it?

What are the potential risks at my vessel’s upcoming destination and how can I prepare for arrival?

How do I meet charter party requirements throughout my voyage while lowering voyage cost and emissions?

Which vessels from my fleet need attention today and why?

And many more! Connect with one of our digital specialists to find out why ABS My Digital Fleet is the right choice for you to manage operational risks and drive your decarbonization goals.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.