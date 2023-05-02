ABS & Mencast Collaborate to Accelerate Manufacturing Applications

Left to Right): Dr. Gu Hai, ABS Vice President and Head of ABS’ Global Simulation Center; Vassilios Kroustallis, ABS Senior Vice President, Global Business Development; Koh Shu Yong, General Manager, Mencast Marine; and Glenndle Sim, Executive Chairman an

Development into the qualification and application of advanced manufacturing processes such as additive manufacturing (AM), also known as 3D printing, for critical components on vessels is the subject of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed by ABS and Mencast Marine Pte. Ltd. during Singapore Maritime Week.

The partners have agreed to cooperate in these key areas:

Design, manufacturing, testing and qualification of critical marine components through additive manufacturing.

Development of data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) in the additive manufacturing process.

Development and validation of innovative solutions for sustainability through additive manufacturing.

ABS, a maritime technology leader, is supporting the industry with the ABS Requirements for Additive Manufacturing publication, which defines the approval and certification process for AM facilities and parts. In this collaboration, ABS will play an important role in verifying the parts are designed, produced, tested and qualified based on ABS requirements and international standards. The AM qualification framework is also designed to facilitate the adoption of novel AM technologies.

Mencast has been using AM to design and manufacture their suite of products in a more sustainable and efficient manner while leveraging other advanced technologies like data analytics and artificial intelligence to boost the potential of AM. Through this collaboration with ABS, Mencast aims to validate and qualify the novel AM processes and products that will be developed.

“AM technologies have a huge potential to revolutionize supply chain and maintenance procedures both in maritime and beyond, and ABS is committed to supporting these innovations without compromising safety. Singapore is a critical location of the emerging regional and global green ecosystems, of which Additive Manufacturing is certain to play a role,” said Gareth Burton, ABS Vice President of Technology.

“Pushing transformation boundaries through innovation is always part of Mencast’s DNA. Our strategy is to position ourselves on advanced new technologies to support our decarbonization and sustainability journey. We foresee additive manufacturing (AM) will be the pillar for our sustainable growth,” said Glenndle Sim, Executive Chairman and CEO, Mencast Holdings.

As ABS contributes to accelerating the adoption of AM technology, it will also participate in more collaborative projects with Mencast to further the adoption of AM technology. ABS has been involved in a range of industry-leading AM initiatives, including a joint development project to fabricate, test and install functional AM parts on board an oil tanker.

