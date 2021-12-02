ABS Leads Project to Accelerate Additive Manufacturing Tech Approval

[By: ABS]

ABS is leading a project backed by the U.S. government to develop tools and technologies to accelerate approval of new metal-based additive manufacturing (AM) applications.

Funded by a grant of almost $1 million from the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), ABS will work with the I-DREAM4D National Consortium including its member institutions: the University of Texas – Rio Grande Valley, University of Texas – Austin and Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, and the Applied Research Laboratory at Pennsylvania State University to develop standards and guidance for the rapid qualification of metal-based AM.

The work is designed to ensure qualification processes can keep pace with the growing use of AM across many industries and not become a roadblock to the technology’s adoption.

“This is a fast-moving technology with huge potential to revolutionize supply chain and maintenance procedures both in maritime and beyond. ABS is committed to supporting its safe adoption. Key to delivering on this will be the ability to rapidly verify and validate innovative approaches and technologies. This project will develop an approach that will ensure technical authorities are equipped with the tools they need to facilitate accelerated development in a safety focused framework,” said Patrick Ryan, ABS Senior Vice President, Global Engineering and Technology.

ABS has been involved in a range of industry-leading AM initiatives, including a joint development project with Sembcorp Marine, 3D Metalforge and ConocoPhillips Polar Tankers Inc. to fabricate, test and install functional AM parts on board an oil tanker. ABS is also leading a joint industry project with ShipParts.com and 3D Metalforge to develop valve and pump parts for use on board a PACC Offshore Services Holdings Offshore Support Vessel, using the AM material approval process.

