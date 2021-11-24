ABS Launches Sustainability Reporting and Assurance Services

[By: ABS]

ABS has launched sustainability reporting and assurance services to help clients demonstrate progress towards sustainable operations.

ABS has developed a straightforward three-step process to simplify sustainability reporting, culminating in a detailed and authoritative sustainability report. ABS sustainability specialists are also able to provide sustainability assurance, independently validating an organization’s environmental, social and governmental reporting.

“Sustainable business practices are quickly becoming a key component of success for businesses globally. No longer are these practices considered optional, but instead necessary to remain competitive in today’s market. ABS is marrying its industry-leading marine and offshore experience with world-class sustainability expertise to provide a unique new service to the industry,” said Georgios Plevrakis, ABS Director, Global Sustainability. “The credibility of sustainability data can be immeasurably improved through independent verification, and this is an increasingly important component of a mature reporting process.”

Excellence in sustainability reporting requires continuous improvement with multi-year planning to ensure success in the long term, and to provide a roadmap for company-wide adoption. ABS has developed a gradual three-year roadmap for companies starting their sustainability reporting journey.

The ABS assurance process is also delivered in three phases, understanding the data, then verification and alignment with industry best practice, culminating in a report and presentation to management on key findings.

