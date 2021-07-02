ABS Issues Second Offshore Wind Report Focused on U.S. Regulations

Safety and Compliance Insights: Understanding U.S. Regulations for Offshore Wind Vessels, is the latest report in our series on offshore wind that shares ABS’ industry-leading insight into U.S. vessel design and safety regulations. The report addresses the most frequently asked questions received from developers, designers and operators on safety and compliance.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.