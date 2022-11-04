ABS Introduces New Industry-Leading Web Apps for Regulatory Requiremen

[By: ABS]

(HOUSTON) In an industry first, ABS is offering a new set of online tools and an easy-to-search database of the latest regulatory requirements impacting vessel design, construction and operations through its client portal, ABS MyFreedom™.

The ABS Regulatory World Map allows a client to quickly find applicable regional, national and port-specific requirements and incentives before entering a port. Requirements include air emissions, vessel discharges, ballast water, biofouling, ship recycling, onshore power supply, special reporting and certification and Port State Control concentrated inspection campaigns.

The ABS Regulatory Tracker is designed to simplify the process of staying up-to-date with IMO requirements. For vessel designers, shipyards, owners and operators, this tool features a reliable and intuitive way to quickly identify upcoming regulations that might affect new designs or retroactively impact existing vessels.

“The regulatory landscape is a complex environment with many layers and details. We know it is difficult to stay updated on these policies, so we developed these new apps for ABS MyFreedom with capabilities to make information sharing easier for our clients,” said Stamatis Fradelos, ABS Vice President, Regulatory Affairs.

