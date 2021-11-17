ABS Classes Bahri’s First Gas-Ready VLCC

Image courtesy of ABS

[By: ABS]

The ABS-classed Rayah, Bahri’s first gas-ready very large crude carrier (VLCC), has been delivered.

The 319,000 DWT double-hull oil carrier was built by International Maritime Industries (IMI) and Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) at HHI’s shipyard in Ulsan, South Korea. The vessel features the ABS SUSTAIN-1 notation as well as the LNG Ready notation recognizing its preparations for a future retrofit for LNG-fueled operation.

The ABS Sustain notations demonstrate adherence to certain UN Sustainable Development Goals related to vessel design, outfitting and layout that can be controlled, measured and assessed. They establish a pathway for sustainability certification and reporting. Both the SUSTAIN-1 and LNG Ready notations reflect Bahri, IMI, and ABS’ commitment to the environmental protection elements of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia 2030 Vision.

“ABS is a world leader in gas as a marine fuel and is committed to helping shipowners on their decarbonization journey with a flexible approach to fleet modernization. This is an innovative vessel that is leading the way in terms of its design and its approach to sustainability, and we are proud to have been able to use our expertise to support its development,” said ABS Chairman, President and CEO, Christopher J. Wiernicki.

IMI CEO, Fathi Al-Saleem, said: “The completion of this project is a major milestone for us and a reflection of the hard work and collaboration of everyone involved. Working with our partners, we have successfully delivered the vessel on time and to the highest international shipbuilding standards, in line with the ABS Sustain notations. We aspire to become a global leader in sustainability and environmental excellence; receiving ABS’ notations is a testament to the steady progress we are making towards that goal.”

“ABS is a long-standing business partner of Bahri Ship management and has been very supportive in Bahri’s initiatives of building the first of its kind VLCC vessel with SUSTAIN-1 and LNG Ready notations. Their knowledge in Alternative Fuels and Vessel engineering has tremendously helped Bahri in achieving this remarkable milestone. Going forward, Bahri considers ABS as one of its important business partners in Sustainable growth programs and the Kingdom’s 2030 vision for environmental protection,” said Bahri Ship Management President, Abdulaziz Sabri.

ABS has introduced an ‘Alternative Fuel Ready’ approach to help shipowners prepare their fleets for the introduction of alternative fuels. Introduced through the Guide for Gas and Other Low-Flashpoint Fuel Ready Vessels, it is designed to support shipowners looking to build a new vessel or convert an existing one to use LNG, methanol, ethane, LPG, hydrogen, ammonia and other gases or low-flashpoint fuels.

Download a copy of the Guide for Gas and Other Low-Flashpoint Fuel Ready Vessels here.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.