ABS Awards World’s First Notation for Infectious Disease Mitigation

By The Maritime Executive 03-16-2021 08:22:48

Tasik Subsea’s Diving Support Vessel Southern Star has become the first ever to be awarded an ABS Infectious Disease Mitigation notation.

The ABS-classed vessel has met the requirements outlined in the ABS Guide for Mitigation of Infectious Disease Transmission On Board Marine and Offshore Assets, which was developed from a range of independent governmental and commercial guidance, including the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The IDM-A (Infectious Disease Mitigation-Arrangements) notation is offered to vessels that meet the arrangement requirements addressing the configuration of spaces which can be used for the isolation and segregation of crew, passengers and onshore visitors, as well as the ventilation and interior surfaces of certain accommodation or working spaces.

