ABS Approves Autonomous Navigation Innovations from HHI and KSOE

New Technologies Optimize Vessel Operations and Support Sustainable Shipping

Seung-Ho Jeon, Senior Executive Vice President and CTO, HD HHI, and John McDonald, ABS President and COO, hold the AIP certificate at Gastech 2023.

[By: ABS]

At Gastech 2023, ABS awarded approvals in principle (AIPs) to HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) and HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (KSOE) for two new solutions that support autonomous navigation and address a more sustainable maritime industry.

The Artificial Intelligence-based Smart LNG Boil-off Gas Management System (Hi-GAS+ AI CHS) is expected to improve fuel efficiency and minimize cargo loss by providing optimal usage strategies by predicting boil-off gas (BOG) occurrence in real time in conjunction with operational optimization solutions.

The second AIP was awarded for an Artificial Intelligence-based Autonomous LNG Fuel Gas Supply System (Hi-GAS+ SMART FGSS) that automatically supports control methods and changes depending on the situation, making it easier for crew to operate LNG-powered ships.

“We are delighted to continue our industry-leading projects with HD Hyundai in the development of autonomous navigation and operations technologies. These solutions keep the maritime industry moving forward, driving more efficient operations and advancing safety for owners, operators and crews,” said John McDonald, ABS President and COO.

Seung-Ho Jeon, Senior Executive Vice President and CTO at HD HHI said: “We are thrilled about receiving the AIPs from ABS, which underscore our commitment to autonomous navigation and operational technologies. These solutions mark a significant advancement in maritime innovation, highlighting our dedication to improving efficiency, safety and ease of operation for LNG vessels. We believe these pioneering developments will set new industry standards and contribute to a more sustainable maritime future."

Sungjoon Kim, Senior Executive Vice President and CTO at HD KSOE said: “The LNG fuel gas supply autonomous solution that obtained AIP shows that efficient LNG ship operation is possible with increased reliance on autonomous functions. We have taken a step closer to realizing autonomous ship operation. These technological innovations emphasize HD Hyundai Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering's outstanding technology in the field of eco-friendly LNG ship operations and are expected to play an unrivaled role in the market.”

