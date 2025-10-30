ABS Approves Advanced Remote Operation Management Technology from SHI

[By: ABS]

ABS granted approval in principle (AIP) for Samsung Remote Operation Center (SROC), a remote operation management solution designed to enhance the efficiency and safety of maritime vessels and offshore units.

The technology was reviewed by ABS for compliance in accordance with the ABS Requirements for Autonomous and Remote-Control Functions, recognizing its remote operational capability to manage auxiliary and industrial processes, cargo handling, and ballast and trim machinery functions.

“Remote operation centers provide real-time monitoring and systems oversight, supporting autonomous and remote-control applications. We are excited to work together with SHI to support the development of a cutting-edge facility, engineered to enhance maritime operations and decision-making through digital technologies,” said Patrick Ryan, ABS Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer.

Dong Yeon Lee, SHI Executive Vice President, Ship and Offshore Research Institute, said: “We are deeply honored to receive the AIP based on REMOTE-CON notation from ABS. This achievement is the result of close collaboration and joint effort between our company and ABS. Our independently developed technology enables real-time monitoring and remote-control function for large commercial vessels and offshore units, ensuring enhanced safety, efficient maintenance support, and paving the way for remote inspections and unmanned operations. We believe this milestone marks a significant step towards the future of smart and autonomous ship management.”

ABS is the leading provider of technical support for groundbreaking autonomous and remote-controlled technologies for the marine and offshore industries. Learn more here and download a copy of the ABS Requirements for Autonomous and Remote Control Functions here.