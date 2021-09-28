ABS Appoints Bruce Baffer to Lead Global Government

USCG Rear Admiral (Retired) and Fincantieri Executive Joins World’s Largest Government Class

[By: ABS]

ABS has appointed Bruce Baffer Senior Vice President of Global Government.

“Bruce will lead our world-class Government team to deliver new levels of support to our government clients here in the U.S. and all over the world. His extensive maritime leadership experience both in government and industry positions ABS to adapt and serve our clients in a rapidly changing shipbuilding environment,” said Christopher J. Wiernicki, ABS Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer.

“This is an exciting time for the industry with new technologies and rapid change driving new services and finding new solutions to address our government clients' most pressing needs,” said Baffer.

Baffer joins ABS from Fincantieri Marinette Marine, where he led design teams on the U.S. Navy’s Large Unmanned Surface Vessel and Light Amphibious Warship Programs as well as the Coast Guard’s Offshore Patrol Cutter and Polar Security Cutter Industry Studies.

Previously he served the U.S. Coast Guard, retiring at the rank of Rear Admiral as the Chief Engineer following tours as the Assistant Commandant for Acquisitions and Program Executive Officer, where he was responsible for all Coast Guard shipbuilding programs.

