ABS Announces Industry Leading New Singapore Maritime Safety Center

ABS has launched the ABS Singapore Maritime Safety Center, a cutting-edge training center supporting adoption of alternative fuels, in conjunction with the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore’s (MPA) Maritime Energy Training Facility (METF) project.

Part of a family of advanced new ABS safety training centers employing the latest immersive training techniques, including virtual reality and game-based training systems opening in key maritime location around the world, the center offers seafarers the ability to simulate realistic settings and scenarios without putting the vessel or crew at risk.

Students in Singapore, alongside colleagues in new centers in Athens and Doha, will learn about the safe handling of alternative fuels, such as ammonia, methanol, and liquefied natural gas, and the deployment of battery and electric propulsion systems in advanced immersive environments.

“The maritime industry faces many challenges, and the ABS Singapore Maritime Safety Center is a way we are working with the MPA to address the biggest challenge of all – developing a workforce equipped with the skills to safely operate the next generation vessels and equipment now in development. It is designed to lead the industry in its approach to delivering skills with the latest techniques including virtual reality and game-based training to simulate realistic scenarios without risk. It is where the changing dimensions of safety meet the next generation of learning,” said Christopher J. Wiernicki, ABS Chairman and CEO. “ABS is proud to support the transformational METF initiative and honored to be selected as a partner.”

The center will be home to the ABS Metaship fleet of highly realistic virtual vessels built to scale from vessel drawings that take learners on virtual field trips. They provide a powerful, immersive learning experience allowing students to accumulate many hours of experience without setting foot on the deckplate.

The immersive simulations can include training on ISM emergency preparedness, coupling virtual drills with critical knowledge and root cause analyses, identifying hazardous zones, cargo operations, inspecting fuel lines, and reviewing pipe schematics, among other aspects of alternative fuel operations.

The ABS Singapore Maritime Safety Center is the latest investment in ABS’ growing local presence. In Singapore, ABS has already established its largest Research and Development hub outside its headquarters. Furthermore, ABS has founded the Global Electrification Center in 2023 to support the MPA’s initiative to fully decarbonize Singapore’s harbor craft sector by 2030. Singapore is also home to one of five ABS Global Sustainability Centers.

The local ABS technology organization will support the new Maritime Safety Center through the development of tailored tools, courses, and training materials. This will enable ABS to better serve the regional clients’ needs along the energy transition journey.

“As the maritime energy transition gathers pace, ensuring our seafarers are well-equipped to operate safely with new fuels and technologies is critical. The ABS Singapore Maritime Safety Center, which supports MPA’s Maritime Energy Training Facility, is a timely and important contribution. We commend ABS for its leadership and commitment to advancing maritime safety and workforce transformation.” said Mr. Teo Eng Dih, Chief Executive of the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA).