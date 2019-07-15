ABS and MOL Sign MOU on 14 LNGCs

ABS and Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd. (MOL) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to collaborate on up to 14 new gas carriers.

The agreement covers seven new-build Very Large Ethane Carriers (VLEC) and up to seven new-build Liquefied Natural Gas Carriers (LNGC) designed to carry gas from the U.S. to China and other global markets.

“ABS is a world leader in gas and the classification of gas carriers, with a track record of supporting some of the most innovative and technically demanding projects in the world,” said Tony Nassif, ABS Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. “It is outstanding to have that expertise recognized by an innovator such as MOL. ABS is proud to be able to use our extensive experience to support these projects and advance the safe handling, storage and transportation of gas.”

ABS will provide plan review, survey, inspection and other classification services for vessels, machinery and equipment as well as assist with managing the requirements for foreign flag carriers calling at U.S. terminals.

“Joining our accumulated experience and knowledge as one of the world's leading LNG carrier owners and management companies and the largest VLEC operator in the world, with ABS’ extensive experience, demonstrates that MOL is committed to offering safe, high-quality and efficient gas transport service to customers,” said Tatsuro Watanabe, MOL General Manager, Energy Business Strategy Division, Energy Transport Business Unit.

ABS has extensive experience with the full scope of gas-related assets and has been the classification organization of choice for some of the most advanced gas carriers in service.

ABS provides global gas industry leadership, offering guidance in liquefied natural gas (LNG) floating structures and systems, gas fuel systems and equipment, gas carriers, and regulatory and statutory requirements. ABS also offers specification reviews, risk and hazard assessments, bunkering suitability reviews, project management for new construction and feasibility studies.

