ABS and American P&I Collaborate on IMO Compliant E-Learning Module

By The Maritime Executive 10-27-2020 12:58:56

The close collaboration between ABS and the American P&I Club continues to deliver new loss prevention initiatives for the industry.

Leaders in their respective fields, the American P&I Club and ABS have worked together to produce a new e-learning module on chemical tanker operations, brought to life by state-of-the-art animations by IDESS IT, a frequent contributor to the American Club’s loss prevention capabilities.

The new e-learning module, entitled CHEMICAL TANK, has been developed in accordance with the IMO Model Course 1.03 Advance Training for Chemical Tanker Cargo Operations - 2016 Edition in compliance with the competency and knowledge requirements as contained in the 2010 STCW Code, Table A-V/1-1-3, Specification of minimum standard of competence in advanced training for chemical tanker cargo operations. It will form an important new addition to the American Club’s growing library of safety and environmental protection related materials.

This initiative is the latest development in an increasingly dynamic collaboration between the American Club and ABS in the field of loss prevention which has, in the recent past, embraced subjects as diverse as measures to prevent injury caused by slips, trips and falls, and the protection of vessels from cyber-attack.

Dr. William Moore, SVP and Global Director of Loss Prevention at the American Club’s Managers, SCB Inc., said: “We are very pleased to be launching this important new e-learning tool for the promotion of best practices in the operation of chemical tankers. It is even more pleasing to be doing so in conjunction with our friends at ABS with whom we continue to develop new initiatives to enhance the safety of life and limb at sea, and the protection of the environment.”

“ABS is a leader in the classification of chemical tankers, so is uniquely well placed to work with the American Club to develop this industry leading training with the American P&I Club. Together, we are using our strong technical and sector knowledge to help drive safety performance in the industry,” said John McDonald, ABS Senior Vice President, Global Business Development.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.