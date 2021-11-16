ABB to Equip Himalaya Shipping Bulk Carriers with Efficient Solutions

[By: ABB]

ABB will deliver an integrated scope of solutions with permanent magnet shaft generators at its core for twelve 210,000 dwt bulk carriers owned by the Bermuda-based Himalaya Shipping

ABB technology will improve the energy efficiency of ultra-large bulk carriers by up to 4 percent while saving about 20 percent of space on board compared to a conventional solution.

The innovative capesize vessels will be among the most efficient ships of their type on delivery from New Times Shipbuilding in Jiangsu, China, starting from 2023

ABB's equipment package for Himilaya Shipping's ultra large bulk carriers will feature innovative shaft genorators with a Power-Take-Off (PTO) solution, comprising new drive systems and permanent magnet technology, improving the energy efficiency of these vessels by up to four percent while enhancing operational flexibility. ABB’s full scope of supply for the Himalaya Shipping vessels also includes low-voltage drives and transformers, as well as engineering, project management and commissioning services.

The ships’ energy systems align with goals set out in the International Maritime Organization (IMO) Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI) and Carbon Intensity Index (CII).

Shaft generator performance gains exploit the inclusion of permanent magnet technology and new ACS880 single drive systems from ABB, the drive system delivering greater responsiveness for the changing power needs of a bulk carrier depending on the speed, bulk freight weight, and electrical load changing.

The possibility to choose the most efficient operational option from several alternatives allows reducing fuel costs by 3-4 percent, while the footprint of the equipment package is approximately 20 percent smaller compared to equivalent units featuring synchronous excitation machines. In addition, higher power density enabled by ABB’s solution allows reducing fuel consumption and emissions.

“ABB’s latest series of shaft generators support our initiatives to ensure optimized ship efficiency, reduce CO2 / NOx emissions and deliver maximum performance using less power in a package that is compact, robust and easy to maintain,” said Jan Andersson from SeaQuest, Himalaya Shipping consultant.

"We are honored to build these innovative dual-fuel bulk carriers," said Qiaohua Dong, Deputy Director of Ship Design Institute of Jiangsu New Times Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. "With more strict emissions regulations and requirements, our shipyard should also adapt to new technologies and solutions. It is the first time for us to install ABB’s latest shaft generator system. By utilizing this energy-efficient system, it will also help us to develop the capability of building an energy-efficient and environmentally friendly future."

“This contract marks a significant milestone for our new generation of permanent magnet shaft generator-based solutions, with improved energy efficiency,” said Michael D. Christensen, Global Segment Manager Dry Cargo, ABB Marine & Ports. “The solution offers a range of benefits to help shipowners and operators enhance efficiency and reduce emissions without the need for additional investments compared to a standard synchronous excitation machine. Furthermore, the ABB ACS880 drive system ensures supreme performance and the very best uptime in class.”

Based on simplicity in construction, integrating permanent magnet technology onboard a vessel is straightforward, while reducing maintenance costs due to the absence of the carbon brushes which need frequent replacement in synchronous excitated machines.

In addition to newbuild vessels, ABB’s permanent magnet technology is also relevant for existing ships, where retrofitting shaft generator systems offers a practical option for improving energy efficiency and cutting emissions.

