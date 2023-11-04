ABB Opens John Austin Showroom & Collaboration Center in Coleshill

[By: ABB]

Following a significant site investment and multi-year expansion, ABB Installation Products has opened its John Austin Showroom and Collaboration Center within its Coleshill, UK facility to accelerate next generation electrical cable and conduit solutions. ABB’s Coleshill facility brings together research and development engineers, product training specialists, operations and customer service to collaborate with customers on cable management and protection products for heavy-duty vehicle, rail and infrastructure, commercial construction, marine and data center applications.

Named for ABB employee John Austin, who was a pioneer in electrical conduit design and helped establish international industry standards, the showroom honors his 50-year legacy of innovation. The dedicated space includes product displays of custom solutions to support ideation and training, while driving designs that address the evolving needs of sectors such as original equipment manufacturing (OEMs), e-mobility and transportation. ABB Installation Products’ investment in the Coleshill facility, including high-capacity equipment such as an advanced vacuum corrugator, has helped boost production capacity by 35 percent to meet increased demand for ABB Adaptaflex® flexible cable protection solutions and Harnessflex® specialist conduit systems. In addition to expanded lines and increased efficiency, automated coiling systems and laser printing have helped remove hazardous waste from the printing operation.

“From heavy-duty electric vehicles to electrification solutions for global transportation networks and data centers, many sectors we serve are experiencing significant change. Our new John Austin Center allows us to work side-by-side with our customers and partners to develop solutions that span the entire product lifecycle and address current and future needs,” said Andrea Castella, General Manager for Europe & AMA, ABB Installation Products Division. “Integrating capabilities under one roof streamlines the development process, positioning ABB to anticipate and respond to a dynamic market and growing need for cable management and protection solutions.”

Since 1902, ABB Installation Products has been granted more than 1,800 patents globally, including innovative products that have improved the connection, protection, safety and reliability of electrical power distribution. ABB’s Coleshill team will focus on developing solutions that meet the latest industry requirements and are extensively tested and rated to perform in various applications. The facility features a state-of-the-art lab and equipment to create prototypes and conduct comprehensive assessments, including simulating corrosive and demanding environments and other extreme conditions.

The John Austin Showroom and Collaboration Center is located at the ABB Cable Management Products building in Coleshill. The opening of the Center adds to recent investments to increase manufacturing capacity, drive innovation and sustainability, and bring products closer to customers.

Building on its 125-year history of pioneering in electrification, ABB Installation Products creates solutions to safely connect and protect electrical systems that power businesses, cities, homes and transportation. With more than 200,000 products under 38 premium brand names, ABB Installation Products, formerly Thomas & Betts, solutions are found wherever electricity is used around the world and in space.