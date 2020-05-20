ABB Marine & Ports launches TechTalks

By The Maritime Executive 05-20-2020 03:32:03

ABB Marine & Ports is inviting you to attend TechTalks – a series of live webinars in which technical experts share insights on the electric, digital and connected solutions that are redefining shipping.

ABB Marine & Ports TechTalks will focus on the technical expertise that is helping to define shipping’s response to fast-changing cost, environmental and safety imperatives.

During each webinar, attendees will be invited to pose questions, which will be addressed to the panelists at the end of the session.

The upcoming webinars are as follows:

Tuesday, May 26, 1pm (GMT): Keep your vessels sailing with remote support



Learn how remote assistance and preventative maintenance can keep your vessels in operation. Relevant to all shipping segments, this session will explain how to connect people onshore with equipment on board and how to take care of ABB systems installed on vessels from afar. Case examples will be presented to illustrate how remote support works in practice.

Speakers (all ABB Marine & Ports): Antto Shemeikka, VP Digital Services; Stian Braastad, Global Lead for Smart Asset Management, Digital Services; Jarkko Tiainen, Sales Director, Digital Services.

Duration: 45 minutes.

Register here.



Wednesday, May 27, 12pm (GMT): Fuel cells for ships – scaling up for wider commercial application

Join ABB and Ballard Power Systems to find out how the marine fuel cell is gaining traction as an energy source for ships. This session will cover fuel cell technology from small to large vessels, market drivers, fuel cell applications for various vessel types, how fuel cells compare to other low-carbon solutions for ships – and more. It is aimed at shipowners, installation partners, government stakeholders, classification societies and ship designers.

Speakers: Jostein Bogen, Global Product Manager Energy Storage & Fuel Cells, ABB Marine & Ports; Dennis Jensen, MSc., VP of technology; Ballard Power Systems.

Duration: One hour.

Register here.



Thursday, May 28, 2pm (GMT): Preservation – proper steps to ensure successful future operations

This exclusive training webinar developed specifically for cruise operators will guide attendees through the warm and cold stacking of vessels, presenting specific steps to help ensure that operations resume swiftly and successfully.

Speaker: Teemu Pajala, ABB Marine & Ports Technical Manager, Americas.

Duration: One hour.

Register here.

ABB Marine & Ports invites all interested parties to attend these free-of-charge webinars. Recordings of past sessions are available to view now: Benefits of Gearless Steerable Propulsion System; Battery and Hybrid Electric Vessels: Fitting the Right Solution

