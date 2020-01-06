AAPA Kicks Off The 2020 Training Program Calendar in Tampa

By The Maritime Executive 01-05-2020 09:00:00

Start the new year by joining your industry colleagues for a 2-day deep dive into the global economic trends affecting the maritime industry.

Who: Port Authority Leadership, Industry Service Providers, Market Experts and Marketing Professionals

What: Shifting Trade - a 2 day program that focuses on global economic trends driving changes in trade patterns that will ultimately impact infrastructure requirements at many maritime facilities

Where: Tampa, Florida

When: January 29-30

Why: Learn, network and engage with leaders in the maritime industry.

For more information or to register, click here.

