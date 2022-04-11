A&P Group Welcomes Cruise Ship MV Balmoral to Falmouth for Dry Docking

Image courtesy of A&P Group

[By: A&P Group]

A&P Falmouth has welcomed cruise ship MV Balmoral to its facility for ship repair works.

The 218-meter cruise ship, carries 1325 passengers and is operated by Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines.

Fred. Olsen cruise ships are regular visitors to Falmouth International Cruise Terminal, which is operated by A&P. However, this is the first time the company has chosen to send its cruise ships to A&P for ship repair works.

The Balmoral’s programme of works includes steel inserts, ship side valves, tunnel thruster overhaul and underwater paint.

Eddie Purves, Group Managing Director at A&P Group said: “We are delighted that Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines has chosen to take advantage of A&P Group’s ship repair facilities.”

“A&P Group is the UK”s largest commercial ship repair operation. The combination of our three strategic locations, seven dry docks, fabrication services and wide-reaching skills and capabilities makes our facilities a first-class choice for cruise customers who operate in the UK and beyond.”

“A&P Falmouth is strategically located next to the English Channel and offers full drydocking facilities to medium size cruise ships with excellent on site machining capabilities.

“Falmouth’s International Cruise Terminal is a firm favourite with some of the world’s leading cruise companies, with vessels visiting the port for transit and turnaround calls.

“Our ambition is now to make A&P Falmouth and A&P Tyne a centre of excellence in cruise ship repair, minimising the downtime of customers vessels and enhancing the availability of their fleet.”

David McGinley, CEO said; “It has been fantastic to welcome Fred. Olsen's Balmoral into A&P Falmouth.”

“Contracts such as these help us to sustain our workforce, apprenticeship programme and supply chain which drives prosperity and adds real social value to the South West of England and beyond.

“We are delighted to welcome the MV Balmoral to Falmouth and look forward to developing our partnership with Fred. Olsen.”

Peter Deer, Managing Director at Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, said: “Our smaller ships regularly call into Falmouth as part of our UK sailings, and it’s a town that we know our guests love to visit with us.

“We are really pleased to be expanding this relationship with A&P Falmouth by working with them for a dry dock for our elegant Balmoral, as we get her ready for a return to service with us in early May.

“As a family-run cruise line, we know how important it is to support local communities. By docking in Falmouth, we are pleased to be supporting the local community here and the wider supply chain as Balmoral prepares to welcome her first guests back on board.

“We look forward to an even stronger working relationship with A&P Group both now and in the future.”

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.