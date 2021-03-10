3rd GreenTech In Shipping Virtual Forum Focuses on Sustainability

On 2-3rd March, ALJ Group hosted the 3rd GreenTech in Shipping Virtual Forum, which attracted almost two thousand viewer registrations from Europe and across the globe. The online event boasted an impressive line-up with prominent experts from leading maritime industry organisations. Senior level executives from Maersk, MSC Group, Wallenius Wilhelmsen, Carnival Maritime, Virgin Voyage, Hapag Lloyd, Royal Caribbean Cruises, DFDS and many other important names shared their company’s strategies and achievements in the road to shipping decarbonization.

The forum focused on green technologies and what is needed for the shipping sector to build a truly sustainable industry. Wallenius Wilhelmsen’s VP for Global Sustainability Roger Strevens opened the event with posing a question whether technology is enough to achieve shipping decarbonization - he touched upon other equally important factors, such as leadership and proper communication. Jacob Sterling, Head of Technical Innovation provided a comprehensive overview of Maersk’s efforts in company’s transition to carbon neutral shipping, which is the goal that Maersk is striving to reach by 2050. MSC Group’s EVP for Maritime Policy and Government Affairs Bud Darr talked about MSC’s concrete actions taken to increase efficiency and reduce emission as well as investing in the future through establishing new partnerships with relevant organisations and accelerating R&D in the sector.

These three impressive presentations kicked off the first day of the event. Following sessions included some technical presentations from top solution providers such as Wartsila, TECO 2030, GTT, RINA, RSC Bio Solutions and a great number of other leading names in the maritime services sector. The 1st day was closed by an insightful and interactive panel discussion composed of 4 major cruise lines representatives: Jill Stoneberg, Director for Social Impact & Sustainability at Virgin Voyages, Tom Strang, Senior Vice President of Maritime Affairs at Carnival Maritime and Anshul Tuteja, Associate Vice President for Global Marine Operations from Royal Caribbean Cruises. Gavin Allwright, Secretary General at International Windship Association did an excellent job navigating the discussion and touching upon most pressing issues related to companies’ views on sustainability and regulatory environment.

The second day of the forum was no less exciting with a strong emphasis on the ports’ role in achieving sustainable shipping. Regina Asariotis, Chief, Policy and Legislation Section TLB, Division on Technology and Logistics at UNCTAD extensively discussed climate change implications for seaports. The presentation was followed by a panel by four European ports which lead the promotion of sustainability in Europe. Jan Egbertsen, Innovation Manager from Port of Amsterdam, Tim Verhoeven, Projects & Policy Manager Sustainable Shipping from Port of Antwerp, Heidi Neilson, Head of Environment from Port of Oslo and Andreas Slotte, Head of Sustainable Development at Port of Helsinki introduced the audience to latest projects and strategies implemented by their organisations. The discussion was led by Valeria Mangiarotti, Senior Vice President and Director of Sustainability and Environmental Issues at MedCruise who shared her insights and experience with representing the Mediterranean ports.

A true highlight of the second day was a ground-breaking presentation on the latest findings in the field of alternative fuel pathways from numerous studies carried out at SINTEF delivered by the Chief Scientist, Dr. Elizabeth Lindstad. This speech received the most comments and reactions from the audience, Dr Lindstad kindly agreed to share further research and continue the discussion after the event with the interested viewers.

There were also many presentations that analysed different aspects of various green technologies: Wartsila Propulsion’s Dr Elias Boletis, Director for Propellers and Transmission presented different energy saving technologies, Francesco Parisi, SSLNG Wholesale Manage from Edison addressed LNG bunkering developments and Lauri Taipale presented how Valmet has re-invented marine water treatment.

The service providers received a lot of interest from a large count of viewers, the participants were able to network online by exchanging questions, comments, and inquiries. In the course of two days there were lots of contacts and ideas exchanged, and potential exciting future partnerships established! Many of the sponsors and speakers are already booking slots and looking forward to future online events – the 2nd Decarbonizing Shipping Virtual Forum to be held on April 27-28th and the USA edition of the GreenTech in Shipping Virtual Forum on April 21st.

For those who can’t wait to join their first post-pandemic in-person event, ALJ Group is happy to announce that the in-person forum for maritime enthusiasts is projected to take place in Athens on July 13-14th. We will gather a diverse crowd of green shipping experts from all segments: shipowners, shipbuilders, solution providers, research, and government organisations.

