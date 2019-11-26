28 SOLASAFE Sunscreens Delivered for Oiler USNS Yukon

By The Maritime Executive 2019-11-26 21:36:32

Once again, South Shields, UK, based Solar Solve Marine has dispatched a consignment of their highly successful SOLASAFE roller sunscreens to the USA for onward delivery to a United States Military Sealift Command vessel, this time the USNS YUKON (T-AO 202).

The vessel, an underway replenishment oiler of the Naval Fleet Auxiliary Force, entered service in March 1995 and serves in the US Pacific Fleet supporting ships of the United States Navy.

At 677 ft long and 31,200 dwt, Yukon has a speed of 20 Knots and replenishes naval ships with fuel oil and aviation jet fuel as well as refrigerated and dry stores, whilst the 2 or more vessels continue to proceed underway.

John Lightfoot MBE, Solar Solve chairman commented, “The team at Solar Solve has enjoyed an excellent working relationship with personnel of the US Military Sealift Command for almost 2 decades. It’s not just about supplying them with effective products. They have to be the right products, Type Approved, reliable, dispatched exactly when they want them to be and to the exact destination requested.”

“We also work with the crew to ensure they order correctly, advise them about installation, assure them the screens are Type Approved by the American Bureau of Shipping and if they do experience any problems, which almost never happens, they will be sorted as soon as we are made aware of them, to their entire satisfaction.”

“Service men and women have a difficult enough job to do. The easier we can make their procurement procedure, always ensuring they enjoy good value, the less stressful it will be for them.”

Once the SOLASAFE screens are installed at USNS YUKON’s navigation bridge windows, they can be instantly lowered to help counteract any glare, heat and uv light from the sun, to improve the working environment, then instantly retracted when not required.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.