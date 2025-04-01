21 Years of QUALSHIP 21 Recognition for Republic of the Marshall Islands

[By: The Marshall Islands Registry]

The Republic of the Marshall Islands (RMI) Registry’s long-term and consistent commitment to high quality shipping continues to be recognized by the international community. At INTERTANKO’s North America panel meeting held in Stamford, Connecticut, the United States Coast Guard (USCG) presented QUALSHIP 21 qualifying jurisdictions for this year. For the 21st consecutive year the RMI remains a qualifying jurisdiction. The RMI is the only of the world’s three largest registries to achieve QUALSHIP 21 for this year, and the only registry in the world to achieve 21 consecutive years.

“Our focus on compliance goes beyond statistics and requirements,” commented Bill Gallagher, President of International Registries, Inc. and its affiliates (IRI), which provide administrative and technical support to the RMI Registry. “Our collaborative approach with owners and operators of RMI-flagged vessels and global port State control (PSC) authorities supports safe vessel operation for today, while our focus on continual internal improvement aims to ensure consistent and steadfast support for the years ahead.”

To maintain the consistent support that has driven the RMI Registry’s outstanding PSC record IRI continues to invest in resources and tools needed for the future. Resources spread across IRI’s global offices, such as specialized teams in the fields of alternative fuels and decarbonization technologies and experts in safety and security, help owners and operators of RMI-flagged vessels meet the challenges ahead.

“Consistently achieving a strong PSC record is not only a testament to our owners and operators, but also a reflection of the extensive resources the Registry provides including regular, open, and transparent dialogue with PSC authorities and stakeholders worldwide,” said Thomas Bremer, Vice President, Fleet Quality and Compliance. “As the regulatory environment and onboard equipment and technology have changed so has the support from the Registry.”

Streamlining processes and procedures through technology, the RMI Registry continues to evolve to meet the needs of an increasingly digital and technologically advanced maritime industry.

“We have made a significant investment in technology and human resources to enhance collaboration across our departments, teams, and offices,” noted Theo Xenakoudis, Chief Commercial Officer and Managing Director – Piraeus. “Digital tools for scheduling inspections, data analysis of PSC trends, and electronic access to our teams enhance client services. We aim to create a seamless client experience across our 28 worldwide offices that strengthens our ability to share information, identify trends, and address potential areas of concern to build a stronger, high-quality fleet.”

In addition to 21 consecutive years on the USCG’s QUALSHIP 21 roster, the RMI remains whitelisted with the Paris and Tokyo Memorandums of Understanding and has a favorable rating with the Australian Maritime Safety Authority. The RMI Registry included 5,773 vessels as of 31 March 2025. As of 11 March 2025, 26.1% of all vessels enrolled in QUALSHIP 21 are RMI-flagged, with 36.7% of vessels enrolled in QUALSHIP 21 achieving E-ZERO status are RMI-flagged vessels.