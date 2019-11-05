2019 SHIPPINGInsight a Stellar Success

By The Maritime Executive 2019-11-05 18:27:04

The recent SHIPPINGInsight Fleet Optimization and Innovation Conference held in Stamford featured a star-studded cast from Hollywood to New York, Athens, London, Hamburg, and Singapore. Despite the conference theme of “2020: A Shipping Odyssey”, numerous suggestions to watch the movie “2001: A Space Odyssey”, images from the movie populating conference materials and décor, plus 5 full sized black monoliths around the venue, delegates were still stunned in the opening session when they realized that the keynote speaker, billed as “Dr. David Bowman” was actually the actor Keir Dullea who played that role in the movie. The reveal came shortly after “H.A.L.” (played by Don Sheetz) began debating with “Dave” about shipping’s ability to meet IMO2020 regulations and movements towards decarbonization.

“The maritime industry is facing a period of pivotal change as it continues its ‘odyssey’ of being the engine of global trade. It was a natural step to correlate the movie to our maritime industry today.” stated SHIPPINGInsight’s Chief Evolution Officer Carleen Lyden Walker. “One of Stanley Kubrick’s devices in the film was his use of the black monolith to underscore disruptive change. The first time we see the monolith was at the point when ape became man, learned about fire, wielding weapons, and standing erect. We are facing shipping’s “monolith” moment now. What that looks like, and what we can do to address it formed the basis for our SHIPPINGInsight 2019 conference and exhibition.”

Some of the key discussions at the event were the enforcement of IMO2020, the impacts and risks of digitalization in the maritime industry, global forces and their impact on shipping, and strategies for decarbonization. A recent element, the Poseidon Principles, were also discussed with Citigroup’s Michael Parker leading the discussion.

This year’s SHIPPINGInsight 2019 attracted the largest attendance in its history. In addition to keynote speakers such as International Seaway’s Lois Zabrocky and Marsoft’s Arlie Sterling, one of the most popular features was the second SHARK TANK, where start-ups and new technologies and services compete for the SHIPPINGInsight Innovation Award, as well as a New Tech Corridor for start-ups and new technologies to showcase their concepts.

Next year’s SHIPPINGInsight will be held October 13-15th at the Greenwich Hyatt. Mark your calendars and stay tuned for how shipping approaches the next decade.

