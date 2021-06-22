1st LNG Bunker Barge to be Built on West Coast by ABS Class

The first LNG Bunker Barge on North America’s west coast, which is expected to serve shipping from 2023, is to be built to ABS class.



As a leader in the classification and certification of LNG vessels and systems globally, ABS is uniquely qualified to support Cryopeak LNG Solutions Corporation (Cryopeak) and Island Tug & Barge Ltd. (ITB) who have developed a design for a 4,000 m3 articulated tug and barge. The design utilizes one of ITB’s tugs to deliver LNG as a fuel to shipping companies calling to Ports on the West Coast.



"No one understands better than ABS the potential for LNG to help shipping meet its sustainability goals. So, it is great to be able to support this project, which will further expand the availability of LNG along the west coast. We are proud to class the first LNG Bunker vessel on the west coast," said John McDonald, ABS Senior Vice President, Global Business Development.



“We are excited to have ABS as the Classification Society for this project. The marine industry is seeking solutions to enable the use of LNG as part of its journey to reduce emissions and lower fuel costs. This project delivers that, and will enable vessels to adopt LNG as a cleaner alternative fuel.” said Calum McClure, CEO of Cryopeak.



“ITB’s commitment to vessel modernization has set the bar for operational and safety excellence in the marine transportation of petroleum products by tug and barge. Through our partnership with ABS and Cryopeak, we look forward to leveraging this success and to provide efficient and reliable solutions to the LNG bunker market in Western Canada and the US Pacific Northwest. ITB’s articulated Tug & Barge (ATB) design will meet the highest standards for maneuverability and crew safety and we’re confident the vessel will be well received when fully operational. As always, we appreciate ABS’s ongoing support to this end,” added Adrian Samuel, President of ITB.



“We take pride as a leader in LNG as marine fuel and in our best in class service delivery and how we are able to use this experience to support valued clients such as Cryopeak and ITB. We will continue to grow and expand our services to the industry and clients based in Canada,” said Arinjit Roy, ABS Vice President, North America Business Development.

