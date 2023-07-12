ZEME

Founded in 2018, ZEME is committed to providing environmentally sustainable products and services globally. We are the best and biggest provincial energy enterprise in China, with the largest installed capacity, the most diverse asset scale together with the most comprehensive types of energy. Our scrubbing technology is world-leading with up to 99.2 percent efficiency and low energy consumption.

Pixabay

ZEME Prepares to Build 10,000-Ton Green E-Methanol Plant in Dalian

Published Jul 12, 2023 5:37 PM by ZEME

Posted in: Business

Zhejiang Energy Group, together with its subsidiary Zhejiang Energy Marine Environmental Technology Co., Ltd. (ZEME), is preparing...

Scrubber installation with floating shearlegs

Price Gap Between Low and High Sulfur Fuel Oil Boosts Scrubber ROI

Published Mar 12, 2023 1:18 PM by ZEME

Posted in: Shipbuilding

Recently,&nbsp;ZEME&nbsp;and Zhejiang Energy Group Industrial Research Institute released a new report entitled&nbsp;&quot;Analysi...

More News Stories