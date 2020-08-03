Sea Machines

Bright Horizons: Sea Machines Talks Growth and The Future

Published Aug 3, 2020 3:01 PM by Sea Machines

Posted in: Shipbuilding

Boston-based vessel autonomy startup Sea Machines&nbsp;is making waves with its advanced remote-control and autonomous operation t...

Marine Autonomy vs. Autopilot: Know the Differences

Published Jan 21, 2020 4:56 PM by Sea Machines

Posted in: Shipping

It&rsquo;s no secret that today&rsquo;s autopilot technology is an invaluable tool to both recreational boaters and commercial mar...

The Top Ten Capabilities That Marine Autonomy Adds to Vessels

Published Apr 22, 2019 3:59 PM by Sea Machines

Posted in: Maritime

Marine autonomy is no longer a prediction for the future. The technology exists today for installation aboard commercial surface v...

Marine Autonomy: The Future is Now

Published Dec 9, 2018 2:11 PM by Sea Machines

Posted in: Maritime

Vessel autonomy may be the most-discussed technology of the maritime industry&#39;s future. Its prospects are bright, but there is...

Bolt-On Autonomy for Any Workboat

Published Nov 18, 1899 10:02 PM by Sea Machines

Posted in: Maritime

