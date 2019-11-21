Paul Gonzalez-Morgan, Editor Marine Strategy

Interview: Edmund Hughes, IMO, Talks on Sulfur Cap Readiness

Published Nov 21, 2019 5:14 PM by Paul Gonzalez-Morgan, Editor Marine Strategy

Posted in: Shipping

Edmund Hughes has day to day responsibility for MARPOL Annex VI including the development and finalization of the instruments to s...

Interview:Pianist Antimo Magnotta Survived the Costa Concordia Capsize

Published Jul 21, 2019 6:07 PM by Paul Gonzalez-Morgan, Editor Marine Strategy

Posted in: Cruise Ships

Italian pianist and composer Antimo Magnotta was resident pianist on board the Costa Concordia when it tragically sank in 2012, cl...

Antonio Alcaraz Talks Maritime Photography

Published May 26, 2019 8:44 PM by Paul Gonzalez-Morgan, Editor Marine Strategy

Posted in: Ports

Antonio Alcaraz is a maritime photographer with a special interest in marine pilots, at his home port of Valencia and other termin...

Seafaring: A Labor of Love

Published Jan 19, 2019 7:00 PM by Paul Gonzalez-Morgan, Editor Marine Strategy

Posted in: Shipping

Mark Dickinson, General Secretary of the trade union Nautilus International, was awarded the prestigious Merchant Navy Medal for m...

Adolfo Utor Reveals Baleària's Plans for Expansion

Published Dec 25, 2018 6:15 PM by Paul Gonzalez-Morgan, Editor Marine Strategy

Posted in: Shipping

Adolfo Utor is the President and main shareholder of Bale&agrave;ria, Spain&rsquo;s leading shipping company in the transport of p...

Doyle: Dredging is Going to Thrive

Published Nov 19, 2018 5:27 PM by Paul Gonzalez-Morgan, Editor Marine Strategy

Posted in: Ports

William P. Doyle, CEO &amp; Executive Director of Dredging Contractors of America (DCA), says the industry is going to thrive, and...

BIMCO Analyst: Cool Down of Globalization Will Make Us All Poorer

Published Oct 24, 2018 5:25 PM by Paul Gonzalez-Morgan, Editor Marine Strategy

Posted in: Business

Peter Sand is Chief Shipping Analyst at BIMCO, the world&#39;s largest international shipping association, with 2,000 members in m...

More News Stories