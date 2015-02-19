Title Goes Here

Kayla Turner

Celebrating Women in Shipping

Published Feb 19, 2015 4:15 PM by Kayla Turner

Posted in: Article 1

***From Nov-Dec 2014 Edition of The Maritime Executive&nbsp;magazine*** The Women&#39;s International Shipping &amp; Tradin...

Update: Hanjin Drops Portland Port Amid Labor Battle

Published Feb 11, 2015 5:22 PM by Kayla Turner

Posted in: Ports

Hanjin Shipping Co. withdrew officially from the Port of Portland on Tuesday as a labor dispute at an International Container Term...

Schettino's Fate in Judges' Hands

Published Feb 10, 2015 4:07 PM by Kayla Turner

Posted in: Cruise Ships

The trial of Costa Concordia captain Francesco Schettino has entered its final stages on Tuesday with the verdict of&nbsp;the thre...

Grounded Cargo Ship Causes Ecuador Emergency

Published Feb 5, 2015 2:20 PM by Kayla Turner

Posted in: Environment

On February 4, Ecuador&rsquo;s Environment Minister, Lorena Tapia, together with the Minister of Transport and Public Works, Paola...

11 Rescued from Sinking Ship off India

Published Feb 5, 2015 8:55 AM by Kayla Turner

Posted in: Shipping

In the early hours of Thursday, the Indian Coast Guard rescued all 11 crewmembers of a cargo ship bound for Maldives as it started...

Grounded Reefer Ship Refloated in Delaware Bay

Published Jan 28, 2015 12:24 PM by Kayla Turner

Posted in: Shipping

A&nbsp;reefer&nbsp;cargo ship has ran aground near Miah&nbsp;Maull Shoal in Delaware Bay while inbound to Philadelphia, Pennsylvan...

Winter Storm Juno Knocks Over Historic Tall Ship

Published Jan 28, 2015 10:08 AM by Kayla Turner

Posted in: Shipping

A piece of American history was severely damaged on Tuesday when a replica of a Revolutionary War tall ship was toppled by strong...

Royal Caribbean Ship Delayed by Pipe Burst

Published Jan 26, 2015 9:59 AM by Kayla Turner

Posted in: Cruise Ships

A Royal Caribbean cruise ship was cleared by United States Coast Guard investigators to leave the Port of New Orleans on Sunday af...

10 Missing After Vessels Collide off South Korea

Published Jan 25, 2015 3:43 PM by Kayla Turner

Posted in: Shipping

Ten crew members are missing after a Chinese fishing boat collided with a cargo ship near&nbsp;South&nbsp;Korea, China&#39;s offic...

Russian Warship Spotted in Havana

Published Jan 21, 2015 10:19 AM by Kayla Turner

Posted in: Government

Russian intelligence warship Viktor Leonov CCB-175 docked in Havana on Tuesday with a crew of about 200 for a reported three-day s...

