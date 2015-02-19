Kayla Turner
Title Goes Here
Kayla Turner is the news editor for the Maritime Executive. In addition to writing for the website and newsletter, she is also a contributing writer for the Maritime Executive Magazine.
Celebrating Women in Shipping
***From Nov-Dec 2014 Edition of The Maritime Executive magazine*** The Women's International Shipping & Tradin...
Update: Hanjin Drops Portland Port Amid Labor Battle
Hanjin Shipping Co. withdrew officially from the Port of Portland on Tuesday as a labor dispute at an International Container Term...
Schettino's Fate in Judges' Hands
The trial of Costa Concordia captain Francesco Schettino has entered its final stages on Tuesday with the verdict of the thre...
Grounded Cargo Ship Causes Ecuador Emergency
On February 4, Ecuador’s Environment Minister, Lorena Tapia, together with the Minister of Transport and Public Works, Paola...
11 Rescued from Sinking Ship off India
In the early hours of Thursday, the Indian Coast Guard rescued all 11 crewmembers of a cargo ship bound for Maldives as it started...
Grounded Reefer Ship Refloated in Delaware Bay
A reefer cargo ship has ran aground near Miah Maull Shoal in Delaware Bay while inbound to Philadelphia, Pennsylvan...
Winter Storm Juno Knocks Over Historic Tall Ship
A piece of American history was severely damaged on Tuesday when a replica of a Revolutionary War tall ship was toppled by strong...
Royal Caribbean Ship Delayed by Pipe Burst
A Royal Caribbean cruise ship was cleared by United States Coast Guard investigators to leave the Port of New Orleans on Sunday af...
10 Missing After Vessels Collide off South Korea
Ten crew members are missing after a Chinese fishing boat collided with a cargo ship near South Korea, China's offic...
Russian Warship Spotted in Havana
Russian intelligence warship Viktor Leonov CCB-175 docked in Havana on Tuesday with a crew of about 200 for a reported three-day s...