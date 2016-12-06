Judson Falknor Professor of Law, University of Washington

Craig H. Allen

Craig Allen is a retired Coast Guard officer and cutterman and the Judson Falknor Professor of Law at the University of Washington who is now serving as the Distinguished Visiting Professor of Maritime Studies at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy and a Resident Fellow in the Academy's Center for Maritime Policy and Strategy.

IMO Adopts Polar Code Amendments to STCW

International Court Orders Japan to Cease Whaling

U.S. to Defend Maritime Borders Against Potential Pandemic

Why a U.S. Coast Guard?

Charting a Way Forward for America's National Maritime Policy

Opinion: Preparing for Confrontations with Environmental Protestors in Arctic Waters

The Ship Masters Special Relationship to Passengers: Lessons from the 1841 William Brown Episode

