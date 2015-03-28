Brittany Black

Brittany Black is the MarEx news editor for North America. She has been in the publication industry since 2013, and holds a BA in Technical and Professional Writing.

K Line Exec Jailed for Price-fixing Conspiracy

Published Mar 28, 2015 7:05 PM by Brittany Black

Posted in: Shipping

Toru Otoda, a Japanese shipping executive at Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd (K Line), pleaded guilty on Thursday to price-fixing and bi...

Maersk Orders Seven Container Vessels from COSCO

Published Mar 26, 2015 4:53 PM by Brittany Black

Posted in: Shipbuilding

Maersk Line has signed a newbuilding order with COSCO Shipyard for seven 3,600 TEU container vessels. COSCO and Maersk are keeping...

Shipping Losses Drop to 10-year Low

Published Mar 25, 2015 10:29 AM by Brittany Black

Posted in: Shipping

Shipping losses have continued a 10-year downward trend, which began in 2005, according to the third annual Safety and Shipping Re...

Indonesia and Japan Unite Through Maritime Forum

Published Mar 24, 2015 2:56 PM by Brittany Black

Posted in: Shipping

Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe agreed on Monday to collaborate in a high-level bilateral &ldquo;ma...

Scientists Raise Concerns Regarding Nicaragua Canal Project

Published Mar 9, 2015 2:44 PM by Brittany Black

Posted in: Shipping

At the end of last year, the HKND Group, a China-based infrastructure-development group, officially announced that it had begun co...

