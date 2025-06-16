Brian Gicheru Kinyua

Brian Gicheru Kinyua is a freelance writer based in Mombasa City, Kenya where he researches and writes on logistics and the African Blue Economy. His primary focus is on shipping and ports development in Sub-Saharan Africa and how it fits into the global maritime order. He also provides consulting services in communications and public relations. For feedback, he may be reached at [email protected].

Clipper Eris

Value Chain: Onboard Carbon Capture is Advancing Rapidly

Published Jun 16, 2025 6:27 PM by Brian Gicheru Kinyua

Posted in: Shipping

&nbsp; In the past decade, carbon capture and storage (CCS) technologies have significantly matured, leading to the rise of a c...

Port of Lobito mineral terminal's first port call, a bulk sulfur delivery, July 2024 (Trafigura)

Port of Lobito Handles First Congolese Copper Shipment to the U.S.

Published Aug 25, 2024 10:42 PM by Brian Gicheru Kinyua

Posted in: Ports

&nbsp; Southern Africa&rsquo;s Lobito Atlantic Railway (LAR) has hit a milestone after the first shipment of copper destined fo...

Nacala

Mozambique Leases a Port Terminal to Landlocked Malawi

Published Aug 18, 2024 9:41 PM by Brian Gicheru Kinyua

Posted in: Ports

&nbsp; In a rare move, Mozambique is planning to lease part of its northern port of Nacala to neighboring landlocked Malawi. Th...

South Korea's Rise as a Global Shipbuilder

Published Jun 23, 2024 2:41 PM by Brian Gicheru Kinyua

Posted in: Shipbuilding

&nbsp; During the World War II period, shipbuilding rose into one of the most critical sectors for most countries in continenta...

Internet Outages Highlight Africa’s Few and Faulty Subsea Cables

Published Jun 2, 2024 5:58 PM by Brian Gicheru Kinyua

Posted in: Government

&nbsp; In mid-May, residents in East Africa woke up to internet disruptions that persisted for nearly a week. Preliminary inves...

Russian research ship Akademik Alexander Karpinsky undertook oil and gas surveys in previously-unexplored areas covered by treaty (Rosgeo file image)

UK’s Parliament Probes Russian Oil Exploration in Antarctica

Published May 12, 2024 11:24 PM by Brian Gicheru Kinyua

Posted in: Shipping

&nbsp; As part of its ongoing examination of the UK&rsquo;s interests in Antarctica, the House of Commons&rsquo; Environmental...

Small container feeders at Calabar Port (Nigerian Ports Authority)

Nigeria's Calabar Port Hasn't Received a Large Container Ship in 25 Years

Published Apr 28, 2024 3:16 PM by Brian Gicheru Kinyua

Posted in: Ports

&nbsp; With Nigeria considered Africa&rsquo;s largest economy, it goes without saying that its maritime sector has to play a su...

DP World

As Tensions Rise in Horn of Africa, Somalia Signs Defense Pact with Turkey

Published Feb 25, 2024 7:31 PM by Brian Gicheru Kinyua

Posted in: Government

&nbsp; As the world watches the Houthi maritime insurgency in the Red Sea, a new geopolitical alignment that could determine th...

Lobito Corridor, map (Illustration courtesy Trafigura)

U.S. and China Back Competing Rail Corridors to Zambia's Copper Belt

Published Feb 11, 2024 7:44 PM by Brian Gicheru Kinyua

Posted in: Shipping

&nbsp; The U.S government has given new commitments in the development of the Lobito Corridor, which is proposed as a critical...

China's increasing assertiveness looms large over the politics of the South China Sea (PCG file image)

Philippines and Vietnam on Course to Sign Pact on South China Sea

Published Jan 23, 2024 11:09 PM by Brian Gicheru Kinyua

Posted in: Government

&nbsp; With Philippine&nbsp;President Ferdinand Marcos Jr expected to visit Vietnam next week, reports have emerged that the tw...

