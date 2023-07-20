Ami Daniel

Ami Daniel is the co-founder and CEO of the maritime risk management and intelligence company Windward.

Windward file image of spiky drifting patterns in an AIS signal in the Persian Gulf

Why the New Package of Sanctions on Russia is a Game-Changer for Europe

Published Jul 20, 2023 3:02 PM by Ami Daniel

Posted in: Government

On June 25, in the wake of the Russian oil price cap&nbsp;and the failed Wagner Group revolt, the EU announced its new &ldquo;11th...

primorsk

Price Cap on Russian Oil is a Board-Level Risk for the Tanker Sector

Published Sep 29, 2022 4:56 PM by Ami Daniel

Posted in: Government

On&nbsp;September 9, the US and its allies unveiled the next step in their plan to cap the price of Russian-sold oil &ndash; a bol...

Closing the Sanctions Due Diligence Gap for the Shipping Industry

Published Aug 24, 2021 8:17 PM by Ami Daniel

Posted in: Government

In May 2020, the U.S. Treasury Department&#39;s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) and the U.S. Coast Guard came out with a r...

Solving Sanctions Compliance and Due Diligence in Maritime Trade

Published Feb 17, 2021 6:37 PM by Ami Daniel

Posted in: Government

After a rocky 2020, the global trade landscape is hardly shaping up to be a smooth one in 2021. In 2020, the Office of Foreign...

Restriction of Paris MoU Data Poses Serious Threat

Published Nov 28, 2018 7:00 PM by Ami Daniel

Posted in: Shipping

I like to party on New Year&rsquo;s Eve. This year, though, my celebrations will be somewhat muted. That&rsquo;s because when midn...

More News Stories