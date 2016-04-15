Amanda Kelly
Amanda Kelly
Amanda Kelly is the principal at Sound Strategies, which is a marketing and communications firm based in the Seattle area.
Niche Markets:Ferries and Riverboats
From shuttling commuters to and from work to hosting vacation-goers on scenic cruises, ferries and riverboats play essential roles...
Alternative Energy: The Case for Renewables
According to British Petroleum’s Energy Outlook 2035, which reports trends likely to shape world energy over the next 2...
More News Stories