Amanda Kelly

Amanda Kelly

[email protected]

Amanda Kelly is the principal at Sound Strategies, which is a marketing and communications firm based in the Seattle area.

Niche Markets:Ferries and Riverboats

Published Apr 15, 2016 1:50 AM by Amanda Kelly

Posted in: Article 8

From shuttling commuters to and from work to hosting vacation-goers on scenic cruises, ferries and riverboats play essential roles...

Alternative Energy: The Case for Renewables

Published Apr 9, 2015 4:41 PM by Amanda Kelly

Posted in: Offshore

According to&nbsp;British Petroleum&rsquo;s Energy Outlook 2035, which reports trends likely to shape world energy over the next 2...

