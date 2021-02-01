Chantiers de L’Atlantique Chooses ALMACO for FLOTLOG Supply Ships

Work is proceeding on the next generation of logistic support ships for the French Navy. Recently, Chantiers de L’Atlantique, which is responsible for the design and construction of the ships, awarded ALMACO the contract to deliver and install cold stores, galleys, and laundry areas for the four vessels. This marks the first time ALMACO, which is a full turnkey contractor for the construction and modernization of accommodation and catering areas, will be providing navy vessels with laundry solutions.

The FLOTLOG project, managed by OCCAR (Organisation for Joint Armament Co-operation) on behalf of the French Armament General Directorate (DGA), consists of the newbuilding of four fleet supply vessels for the French Navy. The construction began in May 2020 at the shipyard of Chantiers de l’Atlantique, starting with the BRF (Batiment Ravitailleur de Forces) Jacques Chevallier.

Chantiers De l’Atlantique is responsible for the construction, including ensuring the integration and implementation of the systems aboard the ships. The shipyard contracted ALMACO to supply and install provision stores, galleys, and laundry solutions for all four hulls. The project consists of an area of 1037 m2.

“We are very honored to have been chosen as the turnkey provider for this project by Chantiers De l’Atlantique. We have a long history of completing successful projects together and I have no doubt this project will be a success as well,” said Joseph Kerebel, VP for Special Catering Projects at ALMACO. “This is the first time ALMACO will provide navy vessels with laundry solutions, so we are especially thrilled to get this opportunity."

The new class of vessels, which will have a length of 194 meters (636 feet) and accommodate 190 people, are being built to replace an older class of supply ships operated by the French Navy. The four new vessels will provide logistical support to the combat vessels of the French Navy, including the aviation group lead by the aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle, the flagship of France’s naval air force. The supply ships will carry fuel, ammunition, spare parts, as well as food for the vessels, and will assist with performing repairs and maintenance work at sea.

Ordered in 2019, the first steel was cut for the Jacques Chevallier on May 18, 2020. The four support ships will be delivered to the French Navy between 2022 and 2029.

