Paul is a leading authority on Project Finance both domestic and international and is a global financial advisor to the Maritime and Energy industries. His career has progressed from Commercial Banking to Investment Banking and Principal Investment Management and has included periods of corporate and financial restructuring.

Why has Shipping got it so Wrong?

Published Jun 16, 2017 6:22 PM by Paul Slater

Posted in: Maritime

Why has Shipping got it so Wrong?

Published Jun 16, 2017 6:20 PM by Paul Slater

Posted in: Maritime

Hanjin is the Tip of the Iceberg

Published Sep 22, 2016 9:24 PM by Paul Slater

Posted in: Maritime

Hanjin is the Tip of the Iceberg

Published Sep 22, 2016 9:24 PM by Paul Slater

Posted in: Maritime

Shipping in Very Troubled Waters

Published Jan 22, 2015 8:52 AM by Paul Slater

Posted in: Shipping

Shipping in Very Troubled Waters

Published Jan 22, 2015 8:52 AM by Paul Slater

Posted in: Shipping

[OP-ED] The Shipping Recovery That Never Arrived

Published Jun 4, 2014 12:07 PM by Paul Slater

Posted in: Maritime

[OP-ED] The Shipping Recovery That Never Arrived

Published Jun 4, 2014 12:07 PM by Paul Slater

Posted in: Maritime

