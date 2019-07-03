ZIM to Launch Two Direct Services Between Asia and the U.S. Gulf

file photo

By The Maritime Executive 2019-07-03 21:48:11

Container shipping line ZIM has announced two new services between Asia and the U.S. Gulf as part of further expansion of its cooperation with the members of the 2M Alliance, Maersk and MSC. The new services are:

ZGC - ZIM U.S. Gulf Central China Xpress - 10 6,500-TEU vessels with the following rotation:

Ningbo, Shanghai, Busan, (Panama Canal Transit), Houston, Mobile, Miami, Freeport, (Panama Canal Transit), Araijan, Busan.

First Sailing: Ningbo, August 18.

ZGX - ZIM U.S. Gulf South China Xpress - 10 4,500-TEU vessels with the following rotation:

Xiamen, Yantian, Busan, (Panama Canal Transit), Houston, Mobile, Tampa, Manzanillo, (Panama Canal Transit), Balboa, Busan.

First Sailing: Xiamen August 16.

Zim says the new services, catering for both Central and South China and South Korea, offer significant advantages for customers, including direct connections to major ports in Asia and the U.S. Gulf and best-in-market transit time with reliable dedicated service. Two weekly cutoffs in Houston and Mobile aim to better serve growing U.S. exports requirements.

This is the third phase of our tightening cooperation with the 2M Alliance, now extending to four major trades. The new cooperation follows previous agreements in the Asia - U.S. East Coast, operating since September 2018, and on the Asia - Pacific North West and the Asia - Mediterranean Trades, operating since March 2019.

